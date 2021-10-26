Former Aussie women’s football coach tapped to coach PH squad

THE Philippine women’s football team got a major boost as the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) tapped Australia’s Alen Stajcic as head coach for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 in India.

Determined to put on a solid showing in the tournament that also serves as a qualifier for the Fifa Women’s World Cup, the PFF made a bold move by bringing in Stajcic.

The 47-year-old Stajcic had a five-year stint with the Australia national team, highlighted by appearances in the 2015 and 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Stajcic was also coach of the Aussie women’s team that made it to the quarterfinals of the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

He was also one of the candidates in the Best Fifa Women’s Coach award in 2018.

The Philippine women's football team gears up for the World Cup Asian qualifiers.

PHOTO: @pilipinaswnft on Twitter

The top five teams in the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup will qualify for the World Cup.

“We are thrilled that Alen Stajcic has accepted the position to be the head coach of the Philippine Women’s National Team head coach,” said PFF president Mariano Araneta. “His appointment shows the commitment and determination of the PFF to give our women’s national team the best possible chance to qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.”

