PH among the stops for Fifa Women's World Cup Trophy Tour

FOR the first time in history, the Fifa Women’s World Cup Trophy will be coming over to the Philippines, which has been selected among the stops for its world tour prior to the staging of the quadrennial showcase.

Philippine Football Federation (PFF) president Mariano ‘Nonong’ Araneta and secretary-general Ed Gastanes made the announcement on Tuesday in the online Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum.

“Last week, we formally received an advice from Fifa that it decided to include the Philippines in its Trophy Tour. We will have a series of meetings to plan for the event,” said Gastanes.

But at the moment, that’s all the PFF could share as it will still meet with Fifa officials on the planning stage of the event.

“We assure you that we will give you all the details as soon as Fifa approves kung ano yung gagawin diyan,” Gastanes added.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Top football players, both active and retired, as well as Fifa executives would be the ones carrying the actual World Cup Trophy coming over here by next year.

“It would be a big event. (Fifa) realized the Philippines has 100 million population, so it’s a good tidings for all of us. We’re all excited,” said Gastanes.

Watch Now

A Task Force has already been formed by PFF on the possible activities it can suggest to hype up the event.

“It’s the first time it will happen in the Philippines, yung mismong FIFA World Cup trophy (darating). We’re happy to be part of the World Cup, and we’re happy to be part of history,” Araneta added.

All of it wouldn’t be possible if not for the Philippine women’s football team qualifying to football’s biggest stage after earning a first ever World Cup ticket early this year.

PHOTO: Jhay Otamias

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

As part of their build up for the July 20 to August 20 tournament co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, a series of friendlies here and overseas have been lined up by the PFF for the Filipinas of coach Alen Stajcic.

“Match fitness kasi ang hinahanap natin. So the more matches for them the better,” according to Araneta. “We never imagined to be in the World Cup. But here we are. So we just have to prepare the team well.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The PFF is looking to play at least a minimum of 10 friendlies, according to Gastanes, adding the Filipinas will be playing a South American country for two matches by next month.

“We cannot inform you the name of the country yet, because we have stipulated that we will announce it jointly. But it’s a South American country, it has been in the World Cup, and it’s been to the Tokyo Olympics,” Gastanes said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

During the official draw held last week in Auckland, the Filipinas were drawn in Group A along with Norway, Switzerland, and host New Zealand.

Mariano believes the Filipinas have a ‘fighting chance.’

“We’re happy with the draw. We’ll move forward from this kung ano pa ang dapat nating i-prepare,” said the PFF chief.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.