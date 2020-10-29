United City, Kaya FC-Iloilo win debuts in PFL bubble season

UNITED CITY and Kaya FC-Iloilo won their debuts in the 2020 Philippines Football League on Wednesday at the Philippine Football Federation Training Center bubble in Carmona, Cavite.

Mike Ott scored in the 25th minute as United City nipped Azkals Development Team, 1-0, while Jayson Panhay converted in the 29th as Kaya FC-Iloilo beat Maharlika FC, 1-0.

Jayson Panhay celebrates with his teammates after the goal.

Continue reading below ↓

United City took over the ownership of three-time PFL champion Ceres-Negros FC for the 2020 season and picked up where the old club left off.

UCFC survived scoring chances from an ADT squad being backstopped by Jarvey Gayoso.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“You have to give credit to ADT because they are so resilient. They sustained it and they gave their all until the last part of the game,” said United City coach Frank Muescan.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Kaya FC-Iloilo, meanwhile, bungled some chances in the match including in stoppage time where they were unable to convert during a scramble inside the box.

“We had a lot of chances but it’s the final [result] that it’s important,” said Kaya FC-Iloilo coach Yu Hoshide.

___

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.