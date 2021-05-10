United City FC to play AFC Champions League matches in Uzbekistan

UNITED City FC will fly to Uzbekistan for the centralized matches of the AFC Champions League which will take place from June 25 to July 11, the Asian Football Confederation announced on Monday.

The Philippines Football League (PFL) champion will make its debut in the event that will be staged in one area, instead of the usual home-and-away matches, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UCFC will join the other Group I clubs Kawasaki Frontale of Japan as well as Beijing FC in Uzbekistan, which will also host the playoff for the fourth spot in the bracket between Daegu FC of Korea and Chaingrai United of Thailand.

Led by Stephan Schrock and Bienvenido Maranon, United City looks to pull off some suprises against top-notch Asian teams including Kawasaki, which is the reigning J-League champion.

The Uzbekistan Football Association will also host the Group H matches featuring Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors of Korea, Gamba Osaka of Japan, Tampines Rovers of Singapore, and Sydney FC of Australia.

Recently, the Football Association of Thailand also agreed to host the Groups F, G, and J matches.