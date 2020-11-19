United City FC picking among three home cities to represent in future matches

FOLLOWING its successful stint in the Philippines Football League, United City FC is eyeing to finalize the area which the club will be representing in its future competitions including the 2021 AFC Champions League.

UCFC president Eric Gottschalk said they are considering three sites located outside Manila that will serve as their home when the club resumes competing in local and international tournaments.

The club also plans to build a new football stadium in the city that will not only be its home but also a sports and entertainment destination.

“We have discussions with different government entities. Hopefully, before the end of the year, we will be able to announce the city that the football club will be based and represent,” said Gottschalk in an interview on The John Dykes Show on FOX Sports Asia.

United City is fresh from its title victory in the 2020 PFL season where they topped five other clubs in the shortened bubble season where its core was from the former Ceres-Negros FC team led by Stephan Schrock.

PHOTO: PFL

By ruling the bubble competition, United City gained a spot in next year’s AFC Champions League group stage, a historic first not just for the club but also for the country as the Philippines has never reached that far in the most prestigious club competition in Asia.

Gottschalk explained that the club was called as United City so it will be easy to incorporate the city it will represent to the club name.

“We have about three areas outside of the Manila belt where we are identifying a place. As you can see at the moment, the name is still United City and this is a space holed up for airing the city name into the club name,” said Gottschalk.