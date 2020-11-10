Schrock crowns United City title celebration with Golden Ball award

UNITED City FC formally captured the 2020 Philippines Football League backed by Qatar Airways crown on Friday night at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

UCFC lost to Kaya FC-Iloilo, 2-1, to cap off its season, but the result didn’t dampen the celebration that followed after the match.

United City assured itself of a championship on its first try after beating the Azkals Development Team, 1-0, Mendiola FC, 6-0, Maharlika Manila FC, 10-0, and Stallion Laguna FC, 7-1.

United also swept the individual awards with Stephan Schrock winning the Golden Ball, and Bienve Maranon capturing the Golden Boot. Anthony Pinthus was honored with the Golden Glove.

The club also gained an outright berth in the 2021 AFC Champions League by being the winner of the Philippines’ first division football league.

“There were many things that came together for this group,” said Schrock. “We feel like we are a very tight family, helping each other out and looking after each other and that showed with our performances on the pitch.”

The Philippine Football Federation and Qatar Airways lauded the title victory of UCFC in a semi-bubble in which the six clubs play in a single round-robin tournament.

“We congratulate United City FC who are worthy league champions of the Philippines Football League brought to you by Qatar Airways,” said PFF president Mariano Araneta. “This season is just the start of the Philippine football revolution.”

Araneta is glad that the PFF was able to stage a bubble which helped reinvigorate the football community under these trying times.