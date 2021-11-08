United City FC explains decision behind Copa Paulino Alcantara pullout

UNITED City FC finally explained the reason behind its withdrawal from the Copa Paulino Alcantara 2021, and apparently, it has something to do with obligations from when the club was still with Ceres Negros FC.

The club bared on Monday that UCFC has been dragged in a legal dispute against Ceres Negros FC which occurred before the transfer of ownership in 2020, but has affected the club since they took over operations.

UCFC said the legal matter has reached Fifa and because of the situation, it has affected the club's license application for Asian Football Confederation (AFC) competitions even though the controversy erupted during the Ceres Negros FC ownership.

The club added joining this year’s Copa will also affect the nominations of the other clubs for the 2022 AFC Cup due to the dispute.

“When United City FC took over the licenses from Ceres-Negros to rescue the club in July 2020, the parties signed an agreement outlining particular obligations to be fulfilled by Ceres-Negros. However, some have unfortunately not been met by the former club, as of this writing,” said the club on its Facebook page.

“As the successor of Ceres Negros, United City FC is now being dragged into legal disputes brought forward against Ceres-Negros, for which United City FC is neither responsible nor have caused the circumstances, as all this arose before the take-over of the club, which is undisputed.”

PHOTO: PFL

“Since the legal actions taken against the former Club Ceres-Negros have been registered with FIFA, it has now affected the United City FC Club license application for AFC competitions, which as of writing, is ‘provisional’.

“In the meantime, United City FC decided to pull out of the Copa Paulino Alcantara competition, as our participation would affect the outcome for the 2022 AFC Cup nominations of the other teams involved, among other factors, which had to be considered,” said the club.

The pullout by the 2020 Philippines Football League champion surprised many local football fans, as it left the Copa with only five clubs. The Copa is held in lieu of the season that will now take place in 2022.

But despite its effect on the competition, United City FC said the matter is known by the Philippine Football Federation, the PFL, and its clubs.

“With sadness, we took this step, especially since our players and staff have been preparing for our return to local competitions, following our participation in the AFC Champions League last July.

Prior to our withdrawal, we informed all stakeholders, including the PFF, PFL, and the other Clubs representatives and as a result, we have been met with strong support and understanding for our decision.”

United City added it has forwarded the situation to its legal counsel in hopes of an amicable solution between all parties, while also assuring its fans of a stronger team for 2022 in its defense of the league crown as well as in AFC competitions.

“We apologize to our fans that the ongoing Copa is, unfortunately, being played without us. However, we assure you that UCFC will be stronger and better in 2022 when we aim to defend our PFL title and to go a step further in AFC competitions,” said the club.

