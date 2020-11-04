Perfect 10 as United City FC dominates Maharlika Manila FC

UNITED City FC trounced Maharlika Manila FC, 10-0, on Tuesday night to capture its third win in the 2020 Philippines Football League (PFL) brought to you by Qatar Airways at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

OJ Porteria and Robert Lopez Mendy scored hat tricks as UCFC took the lead in the league table after matchday three with nine points.

UCFC continued its domination in the PFL bubble after previously beating Mendiola FC, 6-0, over the weekend as they stepped closer to taking its first championship.

United City is also two points ahead of Kaya FC-Iloilo, which drew with Stallion Laguna FC, 1-1, in the second match of matchday three.

Porteria scored goals in the 39th, 71st (penalty), and 75th, while Mendy converted in the 49th, 57th, and 63rd to put the match out of reach.

OJ Porteria tries to protect the ball against a Maharlika defender.

Mike Ott opened scoring in the 16th, before Bienve Marañon quickly made it 2-0 in the 19th. UCFC skipper Stephan Schrock also knocked a goal in the 33rd, and Ott added another goal in his name in the 73rd.

