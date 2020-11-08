United City boss lauds professionalism of Schrock and Co.

UNITED City FC coach Frank Muescan lauded the professionalism of the club which he said was one of the main reasons behind its success in the 2020 Philippines Football League backed by Qatar Airways season.

UCFC clinched the 2020 title with still one match to spare after a 7-1 victory over Stallion Laguna FC on Friday night- their fourth win in as many matches.

Most of the United players were been part of the Ceres-Negros FC that won the three previous seasons of the PFL. But Muescan, formerly an assistant coach at Ceres, said there was no sense of entitlement for anyone in the star-studded squad.

Muescan added United City players didn’t conduct themselves as if they’ve won three PFL championships under a different name during the buildup for the season.

“Before ko nakuha ‘yung position na ‘to, I’ve been with them in 2016. Ang core ng team, nabuo na, from the way they play and the way they come to the field, napaka-professional nila. Nung nakuha ko ‘yung position, madali naka-adopt kasi nandyan na eh, naranasan ko na ‘yung kung ano ang concept na gawin sila,” said Muescan.

“Nanibago ako sa mga players. Hindi katulad dati na titingalain mo sila, mga stars sila, but this time, iba itong mga players. Madali silang i-gel, nakikinig sila, very disciplined, very professional kaya naging iba ang performance going to this league,” said Muescan.

Muescan said the championship was, in every sense of the word, a team effort, with everyone from the coaches to the players led by Stephan Schrock having inputs in the league campaign.

“Me and Schrocky, kami ‘yung nagdi-discuss about sa takbo ng team, how to approach the team. It’s not only my opinion but the opinion of Schrocky and the rest of the staff. Maganda ‘yung pagka-gel namin sa side staff, sa coaching side, and the rest,” said Muescan.

UCFC will formally capture the 2020 title on Monday night in its clash with Kaya FC-Iloilo at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.