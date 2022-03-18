Stephan Schrock, United City FC mutually part ways ahead of Copa

UNITED City FC has parted ways with team captain Stephan Schrock, the club announced on Friday night.

The club said on its Facebook page that the two sides have mutually agreed on an early termination of Schrock’s contract.

UCFC statement

“UCFC will now take this opportunity to build the club’s winning football philosophy, with identifying and developing local talents at its heart,” said United City in a statement.

“Once again, the club would like to thank Stephan for his contributions to UCFC and wish him all the best on his next career move,” said the club.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The 35-year-old Schrock was part of the United City FC squad that captured the 2022 Philippines Football League crown after the club took over Ceres Negros FC.

The Azkals skipper has been playing football domestically since 2016 for Ceres where he has been part of the club even in international competitions including the AFC Cup.

Continue reading below ↓

Schrock saw action for United City FC during the team’s debut in the AFC Champions League last year.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.