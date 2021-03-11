Schrock commits to United City 'for at least next three seasons'

STEPHAN Schrock has signed a long-term deal with United City FC, ensuring that one of the best footballers in the Southeast Asian region will be staying in Philippine shores.

The club announced on Thursday night the re-signing of Schrock, adding in its Facebook account that the Azkals captain will be playing for UCFC for “at least the next three seasons.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Every team needs leadership and a strong captain, and UCFC is proud to have one of the finest in the world of football on its roster for at least the next three seasons,” wrote UCFC on its Facebook page.

The 34-year-old Schrock, over the past few years, has drawn interest from clubs abroad because of his fine play as the Philippine Azkals skipper.

But the UCFC midfielder has turned down those offers, opting to continue to show his exploits in the Philippines until he reaches, at least, the age of 37. He has been playing domestic football since 2016 with Ceres Negros FC and then with UCFC when the Busmen changed ownership.

Schrock helped the new club to last year's league crown in the Philippines Football League bubble.

Schrock has also been adamant about his desire to contribute to the development of football in the country.

With the signing, Schrock will see action for United City in the AFC Champions League, the first time a Philippine club will appear in the top Asian club competition.