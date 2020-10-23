Stephan Schrock eager to win PFL crown with United City

STEPHAN Schrock is seeking glory once again in the Philippines Football League (PFL) brought to you by Qatar Airways with his new club.

And although the name is different, the players are mostly the same as he looks to lead United City to an impressive debut when the 2020 season is staged in the league’s bubble.

Schrock is part of the 16 players of United City who joined the club following the transfer of ownership from Ceres-Negros FC.

Despite being part of a new team, Schrock said the willingness to win another title, albeit on a short schedule, remains the same.

“I think my team is pretty good and well prepared. Not surprisingly, my teammates are very, very eager to win another title,” said the Azkals skipper.

PHOTO: ceres-negros fc

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

With Schrock at the helm and with businessman-sportsman Leo Rey Yanson as club owner, the Busmen won three league crowns. In 2019, Ceres took a golden double when it also claimed the Copa Paulino Alcantara.

A group of overseas investors has since taken over the ownership and management and renamed it to United City FC.

The club debuts with a match against Maharlika Manila on Sunday at 8:30 p.m.

“All happy, healthy and fit. It was hard for them to be mentally fresh but the boys did not lose their motivation and discipline during the lockdown,” said Schrock.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Schrock also kept himself in shape when he was in Germany for six months because of the relaxed restrictions of playing football over the past three months.

Schrock also thanked the Philippine Football Federation and the PFL led by commissioner Coco Torre.

“Our hats off to the PFF, the league and commissioner in working towards the fulfillment of this event. This is lighting up local football so credit to the PFF, PFL and the people behind it,” he said.

___

Continue reading below ↓

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.