Stallion salvages a draw against Kaya on late Melliza strike

STALLION Laguna FC salvaged a 1-1 draw against Kaya FC-Iloilo on Tuesday in the 2020 Philippines Football League (PFL) season by Qatar Airways at the Philippine Football Federation National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

Jhan Melliza scored the equalizer in the 79th minute to salvage Stalllion's first point of the season, a result that could hurt the chances of Kaya FC of finally nailing a PFF crown in this shortened 2020 season.

With two wins and a draw, Kaya FC-Iloilo has the provisionary lead in the table with seven points, but United City FC, with six points, still has a match on Tuesday night against Maharlika Manila FC to conclude matchday three.

Stallion got back on track after losing to Maharlika Manila FC last weekend as head coach Ernie Nierras finally joined the team inside the bubble.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Melliza volleyed home a cross by substitute Ricky Sendra as Stallion Laguna FC finally notched a goal in the second half that saw the club getting more possessions against Kaya FC-Iloilo.

Continue reading below ↓

Jovin Bedic supplied the first goal of the match for Kaya FC in the 10th minute.

“Kaya is a strong team most especially their middle side. We know that Bedic is a strong player. It’s a good game for us and we were lucky that our first 11 and Ricky made a very big impact for us,” said assistant coach Richard Leyble.