Stallion Laguna spoils Dynamic Herb Cebu debut to reach Copa semis

STALLION Laguna FC topped Group A of the Copa Paulino Alcantara 2021 after a 1-0 win over Dynamic Herb Cebu FC on Wednesday night at the Philippine Football Federation National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

Senegalese striker Abou Sy scored the lone goal in the 19th minute to spoil the debut of the Cebu side in the Copa. Sy capitalized on a miscue on defense to convert the opportunity in the lone match in Group A.

The effort proved to be enough despite playing with only 10 men for the final 20 minutes of the match after a second yellow card on Yannick Tuason.

With Group A down to only two clubs after the pullout of United City FC, Stallion took the top spot and a semifinal seat where it will face either the Azkals Development Team or Mendiola FC 1991.

Earlier, Kaya FC-Iloilo clinched Group B with a 6-0 win over Mendiola FC 1991.

The ADT-Mendiola match will be played on Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

