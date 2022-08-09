Stallion blanks Mendiola in PFL season debut

STALLION Laguna FC nailed its first victory in the Philippines Football League, beating Mendiola FC 1991, 2-0, on Monday at PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

Kainoa Bailey broke the ice in the 47th minute in a smashing start to the second half before substitute Rafa Nogueda scored on a header in the 86th minute from Justin Peña's corner kick.

Gabriel Silva played solid defense throughout the match as the Laguna-based club blanked Mendiola in their season opener.

New signings Hamed Hajimehdi, Kim Minsu, and Jorrel Aristorenas didn't see action for Stallion, which now join United City FC and Kaya FC as the early leaders for the new season.

Mendiola struggled in the first match with its new players MJ Libre, Henry Bendeken, Rederick Fornis, and Serge Kaole, acquired from Maharlika Manila FC during the offseason.

