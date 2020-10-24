PFL postponing season opener as nine personnel test COVID-19 positive

THE Philippines Football League brought to you by Qatar Airways is postponing its 2020 season opening matches on Sunday due to COVID-19 positive cases inside its bubble as well as tropical depression ‘Quinta’, according to a statement by the league.

The PFL bared that five players and one coach from two clubs tested positive on October 21, with the concerned persons immediately isolated. The PFL added further tests were conducted to those in close contact on Saturday and three of those returned positive.

Inclement weather is also in the forecast at the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) National Training Center, prompting the PFL to also postpone matchday one.

Make-up date is still to be determined.

“We have anticipated this scenario hence there is a set of health and safety protocols in place for incidents such as this,” said PFL commissioner Coco Torre in a statement. “What is important is that all continue to adhere with the protocols which are aimed to prevent or minimize the spread of the virus. Upon checking, we have confirmed that those who tested positive admitted had a close contact with the player who was first to test positive.”

PFF general secretary Edwin Gastanes said safety is the primordial concern of the league.

“We put emphasis on the safety of each and every individual in the bubble, whether player, staff, or match official,” said Gastanes. “We understand the current situation and with participants’ strict compliance with bubble-specific protocols, we hope to push through with kickoff in a few days.”

Azkals Developmental Team faces Maharlika, Stallion Laguna battles Kaya FC-Iloilo, and Maharlika FC takes on United City FC were the scheduled games in matchday one.

