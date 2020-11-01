Marañon hat trick lifts United City FC to runaway win vs Mendiola FC

UNITED City FC banked on Bienve Marañon’s hat trick to defeat Mendiola FC, 6-0, on Sunday in the 2020 Philippines Football League (PFL) brought to you by Qatar Airways at the Philippine Football Federation National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

UCFC’s dominating win put the club in first place in the league table with six points after matchday two.

Marañon opened scoring in the 12th minute on a header, and quickly made it 2-0 in the 20th. Marañon completed the hat trick with a goal in the 44th off a penalty kick.

Portuguese striker Robert Mendy also turned the match into a rout with a goal in the 38th that was quickly followed by another Marañon strike before halftime.

Mike Ott notched his second goal of the season in the 52nd, and Mendy capped off the night with another goal in the 60th.

In the third match of the day, Kaya FC-Iloilo nipped Azkals Development Team, 1-0, to take second place with six points.

Kenshiro Daniels supplied the lone goal of the match in the 16th minute.

