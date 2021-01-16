PFL eyes 2021 opening in April with Copa Paulino Alcantara

THE Philippines Football League (PFL) has lined-up possible dates for its competitions in 2021 with the return of the Copa Paulino Alcantara slated April and the league’s fifth season kicking off sometime after the June Fifa window.

The PFL bared the possible dates for its 2021 competitions during its virtual season kick-off on Saturday, but it will still be finalizing in the remaining days as well as whether a bubble concept will still be implemented.

PFL’s cup competition is set for a return after the Copa Paulino Alcantara was cancelled in the 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ceres-Negros FC was the previous cup winner in 2019, beating Kaya-Iloilo, 2-1.

The league competition, meanwhile, is looking to return in the middle of the year with United City FC being the defending champions after capturing the title in the bubble season of 2020.

Prior to the setting up of the possible dates by the PFL, the clubs held a meeting among themselves where they also batted for the resumption of the season as early as possible.

Last year, the PFL opened in October in a bubble held at the Philippine Football Federation National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite following several postponements to the resumption of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.