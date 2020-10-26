PFL bubble season finally kicks on Wednesday with a rejigged sked

THE opening matches of the Philippines Football League (PFL) presented by Qatar Airways will be held on Wednesday after it was shelved due to a positive test inside the bubble and inclement weather.

The PFL revised its schedule with United City FC facing the Azkals Developmental Team at 4:30 p.m., and Kaya FC-Iloilo squaring off with Maharlika Manila at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Stallion Laguna FC faces Maharlika FC slash on Saturday at 4:30 p.m., followed by the game pitting Mendiola FC against United City at 8 p.m.

The league decided to change the schedule to accommodate further antigen testing of the PFL clubs inside the bubble in Seda Nuvali in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

“We are happy to announce the kickoff of the 2020 PFL season on Wednesday,” said Philippine Football Federation president Mariano Araneta.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“This is a big moment for everyone in the football community. We appreciate the collective effort from the PFF, the clubs, and most important, the Games and Amusements Board and the city government of Santa Rosa, Laguna.”

Continue reading below ↓

The PFL said that after players from two clubs tested positive in their RT-PCR test on Wednesday, all players, coaches, and staff underwent antigen tests on Sunday where all yielded negative.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Antigen tests will be conducted regularly every other day for the two clubs, while pre-match day antigen tests will be conducted for the rest of the teams. All clubs will also adhere to the strict health and safety protocols in Seda Nuvali and the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

Continue reading below ↓

Health protocols were also bolstered in Seda Nuvali thanks to the guidance of GAB chairman Baham Mitra and Sta. Rosa mayor Arlene Arcillas