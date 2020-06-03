PFF submits strict health and safety protocols in bid to resume PFL

THE Philippine Football Federation (PFF) is pushing for the gradual return of the sport in the country and the resumption of the Philippines Football League (PFL) in the event that the quarantine is relaxed.

In a statement, the PFF said it has submitted a set of protocols and guidelines to the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) for the return of the country’s top flight league PFL.

The PFF hopes that the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF) will at least evaluate their guidelines.

“PFF hopes for the gradual return of football activity once the quarantine measures have eased. It has drafted a set of protocols for the possible resumption of the Philippines Football League (PFL). The protocols have been submitted to the Games and Amusement Board (GAB) for its evaluation and endorsement to the Government’s Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF) for evaluation and/or approval,” said the PFF in a statement.

The PFF didn’t release the guidelines set but the federation assures they will be following government health standards against the spread of COVID-19.

“PFF undertakes to work closely with the various government agencies for the gradual return of football by starting with resumption of the professional league under strict health and safety protocols as maybe approved by the concerned national government agencies,” said the PFF.

So far, only indoor and outdoor non-contact sports and fitness activities such as walking, jogging, golf, and badminton are allowed under the general community quarantine (GCQ).

But team sports such as football are now pushing that their sports to be allowed to be played under GCQ, citing other countries such as Germany and Spain which have resumed their leagues.

Recently, Fifa circulated a document which serves as guidelines for national federations for the return of the sport in their respective countries. The 19-page document was in consultation with the World Health Organization.