PFL fourth season kickoff pushed back a month due to coronavirus

THE Philippine Football Federation (PFF) has postponed the kick-off of the fourth season of the Philippines Football League (PFL).

In a press statement, the PFF said the PFL opener originally scheduled on March 21 has been moved tentatively to April 18 due to the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The PFF said the recommendation of the inter-agency task force on COVID-19 to prohibit mass gatherings, and to put the entire National Capital Region under community quarantine prompted the federation to call off the PFL kick-off.

“Utmost priority must be accorded to the safety, health, and welfare of the players, coaching staff, match officials, sponsors, and others who are involved in the organization of the matches,” said the PFF in a statement.

“PFF and PFL encourage all football stakeholders and the general public to be mindful always of the risks posed by COVID-19, observe the recommendations on how to avoid the virus, be safe and healthy during these times, and to help the nation combat the spread of COVID-19,” the PFF added.

The PFL will be entering its fourth season with optimism following the entry of Qatar Airways as title sponsor.

Ceres-Negros FC will be looking to win its fourth straight PFL crown this season.