OJ Porteria heads to Thailand after long PH stint

OJ PORTERIA is set to play in Thailand after his stint with United City FC in the Philippines Football League.

The club made the announcement although no other details including which team Porteria has signed were given.

“On behalf of UCFC, we would like to thank OJ for his tremendous efforts and commitment to the club. We wish him well with his new club in Thailand,” said the club in a statement on its Facebook page.

In his own Facebook page, Porteria expressed appreciation towards his stint with United City FC as well as its predecessor Ceres-Negros FC where he won four league crowns.

The UCFC midfielder also won a Copa Paulino Alcantra trophy and the Asean Zone crown in the AFC Cup last year with Ceres.

“After nine amazing years playing in the Philippines, it’s time to say goodbye for now. I’ve experienced and learned many things during my time here and although I was born and raised in the US, I can really say that I grew up in the Philippines,” said Porteria.

PHOTO: PFL

“My time at Ceres FC/UCFC helped me grow as a player and taught me what it takes to be a professional. I’m proud to say that every single one of us always gave it our all every time we stepped onto the pitch and it showed in our performances. Six trophies in 4 years,” he added.

Porteria, who is also part of the Philippine Azkals, said he will be supporting the UCFC in its 2020 AFC Champions League campaign.

“Although I can’t be with the team for the 2021 AFC Champions League, I know they will make the Philippines proud. I’ll be watching and cheering my brothers on every game. As one chapter in my career closes, another one opens and I can’t wait for the new challenges ahead. Thank you for all your love and support. See you all soon! Salamat po,” he said.