Manny Ott transfers to Malaysia after United City FC stint

MANNY Ott will be playing in Malaysia following his stint with United City FC in the Philippines Football League.

United City announced Ott’s move to Malaysia on its Facebook page although the identity of his new club was not disclosed.

There are rumors, however, that the Philippine Azkals midfielder will be transferring to Melaka United, which plays in the first division Malaysia Premier League.

It will be the second time that a player from United City is transferring abroad following the move of OJ Porteria to Thailand.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The 28-year-old Ott began playing for the senior national team in 2010, and saw action domestically for Ceres-Negros FC from 2014 to 2018.

After a stint in Thailand, Ott returned to Ceres before being absorbed by United City FC for the 2020 season of the PFL.

Ott’s brother Mike is a striker for UCFC.