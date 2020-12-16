Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Dec 16
    PFL

    Manny Ott transfers to Malaysia after United City FC stint

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: United City Football Club on Facebook

    MANNY Ott will be playing in Malaysia following his stint with United City FC in the Philippines Football League.

    United City announced Ott’s move to Malaysia on its Facebook page although the identity of his new club was not disclosed.

    There are rumors, however, that the Philippine Azkals midfielder will be transferring to Melaka United, which plays in the first division Malaysia Premier League.

    It will be the second time that a player from United City is transferring abroad following the move of OJ Porteria to Thailand.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The 28-year-old Ott began playing for the senior national team in 2010, and saw action domestically for Ceres-Negros FC from 2014 to 2018.

      After a stint in Thailand, Ott returned to Ceres before being absorbed by United City FC for the 2020 season of the PFL.

      Ott’s brother Mike is a striker for UCFC.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: United City Football Club on Facebook

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again