Maharlika Manila nips Stallion Laguna for first-ever PFL win

MAHARLIKA Manila FC grabbed a historic win for the club, beating Stallion Laguna FC, 2-1, on Saturday morning in the 2020 Philippines Football League brought to you by Qatar Airways at the Philippine Football Federation Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

Substitute Jeremy Theuer slotted home the go-ahead goal on his first chance in the 74th minute as Maharlika bagged its first win following its defeat against Kaya FC-Iloilo on Wednesday.

It was the first-ever victory for the club formed by former Azkals player Anton Del Rosario just a few months ago.

“Still no words to express on how happy I am with the team’s performance,” said Maharlika coach Roxy Dorlas. “We had a very good game against Kaya. The players were going in positive into this match against Stallion and you can see the results.”

Another substitute Jose Montelibano actually scored the equalizer off an assist by MJ Libre in the 52nd minute, atoning for the goal it gave up in the 28th minute to Stallion’s Ibrahim N’Dour. Cameroonian goalkeeper Henry Bandeken Fong also helped Maharlika keep its lead in the second half.

“If you noticed, it’s two subs who scored the two goals. I’m just extremely happy and looking forward to the next game,” said Dorlas.

