Mendiola FC frustrates Kaya FC-Iloilo with scoreless draw

MENDIOLA FC 1991 forced Kaya FC-Iloilo to a scoreless draw on Friday morning in the 2020 Philippines Football League (PFL) season brought to you by Qatar Airways at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

Mendiola goalkeeper Kenry Balobo left Kaya frustrated as the clean sheet on matchday four gave his club a point following two defeats including a 6-0 blanking of United City FC.

The draw further dropped Kaya FC-Iloilo’s chances of capturing the league crown as they sit in second place in the league table with eight points behind United City FC, which can capture the league crown on Friday night with a victory over Stallion Laguna FC.

It was Kaya’s second consecutive draw following a 1-1 tie against Stallion Laguna FC on Tuesday night.

PHOTO: PFL

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“I’m very thankful that the boys performed well until the last minute. Give all the credit to the Mendiola players that they gave their best with all their heart today,” said Mendiola FC coach Dan Padernal.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Balobo kept his composure against Kaya’s late attacks, making two crucial saves on stoppage time against Kaya FC-Iloilo striker Jovin Bedic to take the draw.

“We managed to control their transition attack... We went back to five at the back so that we can manage those switch plays and then just be ready for the transition,” said Padernal.

___

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.