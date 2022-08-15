Kaya FC, United City FC keep unbeaten slates in PFL

KAYA FC and United City FC remained unbeaten in the Philippines Football League (PFL), blanking their respective foes Sunday.

Kaya crushed Dynamic Herb Cebu FC, 3-0, courtesy of a brace from Horikoshi Daizo at the Rizal Memorial Stadium, while United City FC dismantled Mendiola FC 1991, 5-0, over at the Imus Grandstand.

Jarvey Gayoso broke the ice for Kaya with a goal at the 55th minute, before the Japanese forward took over with two more goals at the 85th and 91st minute, respectively to secure the win.

On the other hand, UCFC turned its match against Mendiola into a scoring party, with Kenshiro Daniels firing the first of his brace at the fifth minute before Ricki Sendra ended the first half with another goal at the 45th minute.

The defending champions didn't let up from there, with Simen Lyngbo adding one at the 67th minute, Daniels anew at the 69th minute, and Ivan Ouano capping their second win with a goal at the 90th minute.

It was a tough debut for Dynamic Herb Cebu FC, even as Mendiola fell to its second straight loss.

Meanwhile, veteran Hamed Hajimehdi weaved his magic to give Stallion Laguna FC a come-from-behind win against Maharlika Manila, 2-1.

Stallion's defense was caught napping early, with Spence Galasa heading the ball at the first minute off a set piece from Jelo Facturanan.

But the Iranian midfielder was there to bring Stallion back, assisting Gabriel Silva for the game-tying goal at the 10th minute, before Hajimehdi fired a howitzer from outside the box at the 37th minute for the go-ahead goal to secure the Laguna-based crew's second win.

