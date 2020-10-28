Kaya FC-Iloilo tests newcomer Maharlika mettle in PFL opener

FROM facing a club that is tipped as the title favorites to a team that is a consistent contender in the league, Maharlika FC faces a tough assignment in 2020 Philippines Football League (PFL) brought to you by Qatar Airways opener when it goes up against Kaya FC-Iloilo.

Maharlika was supposed to play against United City on Sunday but the opener was postponed due to positive cases inside the bubble and inclement weather.

The schedule was revised with the new club now taking on Kaya FC-Iloilo, second placers in league play last season and a consistent AFC Cup competitor.

“It’s been a very challenging for us for the past how many weeks,” said Maharlika coach Roxy Dorlas during the prematch press conference for matchday one. “When the first schedule came out, we were preparing for United City. To suddenly have this change of schedule, it was really about making sure that the coaches were doing their work. I’ve done watching videos, communicating with the players to make sure that they understand their roles and how they should be playing against Kaya.”

The match is at 8 p.m. at the Philippine Football Federation Training Center in Carmona, Cavite, after the Azkals Development Team squares off against United City FC at 4:30 p.m.

With Ceres-Negros FC transferring its ownership to United City, Kaya FC-Iloilo hopes that 2020 will finally be their year to get the PFL crown.

“Since the start of training, our target is the championship,” said Kaya coach Yu Hoshide. “We really worked hard even during the lockdown. In April, we started Zoom sessions and individually, we were running outside, jogging outside doing something. Everybody is doing something for this moment.”

The 2020 season is finally a go following a meeting with Games and Amusements Board chairman Baham Mitra and Sta. Rosa mayor Arlene Arcillas.

"In the past few days, PFF conducted a surveillance testing to all the six participating clubs,” said PFL commissioner Torre. “All results from the testing returned negative. The three players who previously registered positive in the antigen rapid test were also deemed negative following their RT-PCR confirmatory test.”

