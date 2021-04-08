Japanese-Korean midfielder Ryo Fujii leads Kaya FC-Iloilo recruits

KAYA FC-Iloilo announced on Thursday its latest addition in Japanese-Korean midfielder Ryo Fujii as the club gears up for the AFC Champions League qualifying playoffs and the Philippines Football League this year.

The 24-year-old midfielder, born to a Japanese father and a Korean mother in Hong Kong, was part of the youth teams of Chivas USA and LA Galaxy while growing up in the United States.

Ryo adds to the club’s latest signings after picking up former Stallion standout Jhan-Jhan Melliza and ex-University of the East booter Fitch Arboleda.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

Ryo played for the LA Galaxy II where he was the skipper of its United Soccer League club during the 2016-2017 season before moving to Swedish side Nykopings BIS in 2018.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Ryo was supposed to play for Global last year but the club was expelled due to non-payment of salaries to players and staff.

“I’m really excited to be a part of Kaya FC for this upcoming season. I can’t wait to see you all soon. Una Kaya,” said Ryo in a statement.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Kaya will be eyeing for a spot in the group stage of the AFC Champions League in the qualifying playoffs starting in June. It will face Brisbane Roar, the winner of which will take on Shanghai Port in the next round.

The Iloilo club will also be seeking for its first-ever PFL crown after finishing second to United City last year.