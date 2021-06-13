Kaya FC-Iloilo signs up rising strike star Jarvey Gayoso

KAYA FC-Iloilo made a huge pick-up on Sunday by signing Azkals Development Team player Jarvey Gayoso.

The signing, announced on the club's Facebook page, is expected to be a big boost to a club that is still longing for its first-ever crown in a Philippines Football League dominated by Ceres-Negros FC and recently, United City FC.

Gayoso could be playing his first match with Kaya FC in its AFC Champions League playoff match against Shanghai Port on June 23.

The former UAAP MVP is one of the rising stars of Philippine football having played for the Azkals Under-22 team that saw action in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games. Gayoso also played for the Azkals Development Team in the 2022 PFL bubble.

Last December, Azkals coach Scott Cooper said Gayoso will sign with Muangthong United in the Thailand league, but the former Ateneo star didn't play a match with the club in the recently-concluded season.

The 24-year-old Gayoso recently got a call-up from the Azkals senior national team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, where he had already played in all the two matches as a substitute in the Sharjah bubble.

