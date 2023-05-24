Kaya FC-Iloilo bags first PFL season crown as Cebu FC falls short

KAYA FC-Iloilo sealed its first Philippines Football League season crown in history on Wednesday after Dynamic Herb Cebu FC was forced to a scoreless draw against Stallion Laguna FC in their match at the Dynamic Herb Sports Complex in Cebu.

Kaya FC-Iloilo rules PFL

Kaya claimed the crown with still one match left in its 2022-2023 season as it has 52 points, one point ahead of Cebu FC, which closed the season with 51 following the scoreless draw against Stallion.

Kaya faces Stallion on Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Stadium at the end of the season.

The Iloilo team finally claimed the PFL season crown after six years, following several bridesmaid finishes to Ceres Negros FC and United City in the past.

Kaya was coming off a conquest of the 2022 Copa Paulino Alcantara before the season title.

Kaya put itself in position for the title after a 5-1 win over Maharlika Manila FC on Sunday at the Philippine Football Federation National Training Center for its 17th win of the season.

It only lost thrice and drew once over the course of the season.

Cebu FC failed to keep itself in the hunt for the season crown with the 0-0 draw with Stallion goalkeeper Patrick Deyto denying the home team with a clean sheet.