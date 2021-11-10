Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Kaya FC-Iloilo rips Mendiola, clinches Copa Paulino Alcantara semis

    by Reuben Terrado
    Jovin Bedic Kaya FC Copa Paulino Alcantara
    Jovin Bedic celebrates after opening the Kaya FC floodgates.
    PHOTO: PFF

    KAYA FC-Iloilo sealed its place in the Copa Paulino Alcantara 2021 semifinals after trouncing Mendiola FC 1991, 6-0, on Wednesday at the Philippine Football Federation National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

    Kaya FC-Iloilo vs Mendiola FC 1991 recap

    Jovin Bedic scored the first two goals of the match on their way to the full three points and first place in Group B at the end of their group stage campaign.

    Bedic slotted a goal in the 11th, and made it 2-0 on a failed clearance by Mendiola. Ryo Fujii added another goal in the 40th to head into the break with a 3-0 lead.

    Kaya FC Copa Paulino Alcantara

    Kaya FC continued its onslaught with Kenshiro Daniels (63rd), Daizo Horikoshi (82nd), and Carlyle Mitchell (92nd) completing the lopsided result.

      Horikoshi scored his second goal of the Copa, his first during Kaya’s 2-0 win over Azkals Development Team on Sunday.

      Kaya, eyeing for its second Copa, will face the second placer of Group A in either Stallion Laguna FC or Dynamic Herb Cebu FC.

