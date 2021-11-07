Kaya FC-Iloilo dominates Azkals development team in Copa debut

KAYA FC-Iloilo beat Azkals Development Team, 2-0, on Sunday night at the start of the 2021 Copa Paulino Alcantara at the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

Daizo Horikoshi and Simone Rota scored the goals for Kaya FC-Iloilo in an outstanding result against a side made up mostly of players fresh from the Azkals U-23 campaign in the AFC Under-23 Asian Cup qualifiers in Singapore.

Rota strikes

Horikoshi opened the scoring after he was left unmarked after a cross by Audie Menzi in the 54th minute. It became 2-0 after ADT failed to clear on the scramble inside the box, allowing Rota to slot the ball to the back of the net in the 70th.

Kaya FC-Iloilo, winner of the first edition of the Copa in 2018, looks to sweep Group B with a match against Mendiola FC 1991 on Wednesday, 4 p.m.

Matchday two will also see Stallion Laguna FC going up against Dynamic Herb Cebu FC.

