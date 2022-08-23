Rampant Kaya FC deals Mendiola a beating to take PFL lead

KAYA FC showed no mercy against Mendiola FC 1991, putting away a 6-1 victory in the Philippine Football League (PFL) on Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Aaron Altiche scored the opening goal for Mendiola at the 20th minute, but that proved to be the team's final stand as Kaya went berserk as Jovin Bedic scored at the 39th minute before Eric Giganto put his side ahead for good just before the half.

It was all Kaya from there, with Jarvey Gayoso scoring at the 55th minute, Bedic getting his brace at the 74th, Horikoshi Daizo netting one at the 88th, and sub Jhan Melliza putting the icing on the cake at the 90th minute.

The win pushed Kaya FC to the top of the standings with nine points and undefeated through three matches.

United City FC, meanwhile, settled for a 1-1 draw against a gritty Dynamic Herb Cebu FC.

Mark Hartmann’s header at the 70th minute broke the ice for UCFC, but the Cebuanos' aggressiveness led to JB Borlongan scoring the match-tying goal at the 87th minute off a free kick.

The stalemate pulled United City FC down to second place with seven points to show, while Cebu claimed its first point in the table.

Azkals Development Team also earned its first win of the season with a 4-0 blanking of Maharlika Manila FC.

Andres Aldeguer opened the scoring at the 21st minute with his left footed shot inside the box as the rest of the squad followed suit in the second half.

Dominick Tom came out strong after the break with a goal at the 49th minute, before veteran Stephan Schrock got one at the 54th minute and Gio Pabualan scoring at the 68th minute.

ADT improved to three points from its 1-1 card, while keeping Maharlika winless through three matches.

