Kaya FC clashes with Azkals Development Team in Copa opener

KAYA FC-Iloilo clashes with the Azkals Development Team on opening day of the 2021 Copa Paulino Alcantara on November 7 at the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

Copa Paulino Alcantara 2021 schedule

The match between Kaya FC-Iloilo, the 2018 Copa champion, and ADT slated at 7 p.m. were set following the draw held on Wednesday where the two clubs were bracketed in Group B which also has Mendiola FC 1991.

Group A will be led by 2020 league champion United City FC, which is going for its first Copa crown after gaining the ownership of Ceres Negros FC.

Stallion Laguna FC and new club Dynamic Herb Cebu FC complete the cast in Group A and they will clash in the first fixture on November 7 at 4 p.m.

Mendiola faces Kaya on November 10 at 4 p.m., followed by the match between United City FC and Stallion Laguna FC at 7:30 p.m.

ADT battles Mendiola at 4 p.m., and Dynamic Herb Cebu FC and United City FC collide at 7 p.m. on November 13.

The top two teams from each group will play in the semifinals, the winner of which will compete for the Copa named after the Filipino football legend who played for FC Barcelona during the 1910s and 1920s as well as the Philippine team during the 1917 Far Eastern Championship Games.

