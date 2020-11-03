Gayoso goal prompts Cooper rethink of striker's shift to left-back

JARVEY Gayoso has embraced the direction of Azkals Development Team coach Scott Cooper to move him from a striker to a defender.

Over the past few months, talk in football circles surrounded the former Ateneo strike star's shift to left back not just for the 2020 Philippines Football League (PFL) but even during the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

The 23-year-old Gayoso was surprisingly cool with the drastic shift, accepting the challenge of playing different positions knowing that it will be for his development.

“I took it with open arms,” Gayoso said. “A player has to be able to adopt and grow especially as football becomes more modern these days. Versatility is definitely something that I can have in my back pocket, and that’s the challenge that I took, being able to show that I can defend and attack properly.”

Gayoso, however, was back on scoring mode on Tuesday, converting on a header in the 73rd minute on their way to a 2-0 win over Mendiola FC for his first-ever goal in the PFL.

Cooper said he decided to bring Gayoso back in front with the offense 'a little bit flat' with Ivan Ouano and Chima Uzoka spearheading the offense.

“We tried Ivan and Chima to start the game up front. It was a little bit flat. There weren’t enough movement. We decided down the stretch to have a different look by bringing in Kennedy (Uzoka) in and letting Jarvey run behind,” Cooper said.

Cooper admitted Gayoso’s play made him think twice about moving him back to striker.

“He’s given me some food for thought," the Azkals coach said. "Let’s see if he can play the game as a striker. We will take a look at it. We want to do what’s best for the boy at the end of the day."

“Once again, Jarvey’s position isn’t solidified as a left back or left wing. We want to look at him on various positions like we’ve done with several players,” he added.

Gayoso said he will accept whatever role Cooper wants him to play.

“I trust coach Scott and I know that he sees the potential in me. Being the captain also, I want to set an example for the team and for the guys especially for the younger ones that we always have to adopt as players and wherever we’re put in, we have to give a hundred percent. That’s what I want to impart with the younger guys,” he said.

“With me and my relationship with coach, I trust in his experience and I trust his mentality and I trust in the way he sees me as a player. Being given the opportunity to play on top, of course, it was something that I grew up playing but for me, it’s never a personal thing.

"When I’m just put in the field, I will do whatever. Even if coach decides to put me in the middle, I will play as a middle to the best of my abilities. It’s just me accepting every role he thinks that I can play and being able to adopt to the role,” said Gayoso.