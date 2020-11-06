Gayoso hits two goals, sets up two others in five-goal ADT rout of Maharlika

JARVEY Gayoso scored two goals and assisted in two others for the Azkals Development Team in its 5-0 win over Maharlika Manila FC on Friday in the 2020 Philippines Football League (PFL) season at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

Gayoso scored on a penalty kick in the 60th minute to spark the scoring barrage of the ADT on its way to three points. Gayoso completed the rout with a goal from the right side to cap the club’s second win in the PFL bubble.

After Yrick Gallantes’ goal in the 65th, Gayoso also twice assisted Chima Uzoka for goals in the 76th and 90th minute.

ADT remains in third place in the league table only two points behind Kaya FC-Iloilo.

“I think we are very flat in the first half. We had to readjust. We started to enjoy the possession a bit. A little bit fortunate with the penalty but then again, we probably should have had three or four penalties in the game,” said coach Scott Cooper.

ADT wraps up its 2020 PFL bubble campaign against Stallion on Monday.

Maharlika playing founder Anton Del Rosario and Jerry Barbaso were visibly upset with the penalty that led to Gayoso’s first goal after a foul was called on David Pusing’s challenge on Uzoka inside the penalty box.