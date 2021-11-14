Gayoso nets five goals as Young Azkals rout Mendiola

JARVEY Gayoso scored five goals as the Azkals Development Team routed Mendiola FC 1991, 9-0, on Saturday night in the Copa Paulino Alcantara 2021 at the Philippine Football Federation National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

Dennis Chung, Christian Rontini, Mar Diano, and Sandro Reyes also scored as ADT secure the second semifinal berth in Group B.

The ADT will face Stallion Laguna, the top-ranked squad in Group A following its 1-0 win over Dynamic Herb Cebu FC.

Gayoso scored the opening goal on a penalty kick in the 16th minute, and Chung made it 2-0 in the 29th. Rontini’s header off a corner in the 34th increased the lead further.

Diano and Gayoso padded the lead on headers in the 36th and 38th to go into halftime with a commanding 5-0 lead.

Gayoso also had goals in the 52nd, 72nd, and 73rd, with Reyes completing the blowout win in the 76th.

ADT will face Stallion on Tuesday at 4 p.m., with Kaya FC-Iloilo, the winner in Group B, will be pitted against Dynamic Herb Cebu FC at 8:15 p.m.

