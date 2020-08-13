Ceres coach Risto Vidakovic won't make jump to United City FC

RISTO Vidakovic won't be a part of the rebuild for the new-look United City Football Club.

The 51-year-old Serbian manager, who called the shots for the old Ceres-Negros FC, announced that he won't be part of the club's future.

"I just want to inform the Filipino football fans and especially the supporters of Ceres Negros that I’m not going to be a part of the United City FC. Thank you Ceres for all these years of beautiful memories," he posted on his personal Twitter account on Wednesday.

Vidakovic has been at the helm for the old Busmen since 2016 and was crucial in the Philippine club's international success.

PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

With him at the sidelines, Ceres-Negros won three titles in the Philippines Football League (PFL) and captured the ASEAN Zonal championship in the 2017 AFC Cup.

The club, of course, was sold from previous owner and chairman Leo Rey Yanson to MMC Sportz Asia last month, although the new owners intended to retain most of the team.

Philippine Azkals forward Stephan Schrock and Spanish striker Bienvenido Maranon headlined the returnees for the renamed United City FC while also welcoming young studs Miggy Clarino from University of the Philippines, Pocholo Bugas from Far Eastern University, Jonathan Jarvis from Ateneo, and Fil-Swiss goalkeeper Anthony Pinthus.

Also returning for the club are Senegalese striker Robert Mendy, Japanese midfielder Takashi Odawara, as well as locals OJ Porteria, Sean Kane, brothers Manny and Mike Ott, Dennis Villanueva, Pika Minegishi, Angelo Marasigan, Jun Badelic, Ron Bayan, Arnie Pasinabo, Joshua Dotusme, Jorrel Aristorenas, and Tristan Robles.

