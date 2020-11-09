Azkals DT wraps up PFL campaign with win over Stallion

THE Azkals Development Team ended its 2020 Philippines Football League (PFL) campaign on a high note after beating Stallion Laguna FC, 2-0, on Monday at the Philippine Football Federation National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

Jarvey Gayoso scored on a penalty kick in the 62nd minute to complete the win, their third in the season as the Azkals Development Team finished with nine points.

Carlo Dorin slid the ball home in the 52nd, rebounding the shot of Yirck Gallantes after a scoreless first half. Ruben Doctora brought down Dimitri Limbo inside the penalty box allowing Gayoso to score the penalty kick.

It was a very respectable result for the ADT coached by Scott Cooper and served as a guest team for the PFL season as part of the development program of the national team.

ADT won over Mendiola, 2-0, and Maharlika, 5-0, while tallying a 1-0 result against the league’s giants Kaya FC-Iloilo and eventual champion United City FC during the season.

