Azkals Development Team withdraws from PFL, remaining matches forfeited

THE Azkals Development Team has withdrawn from the 2022-2023 Philippines Football League season.

The PFL announced the withdrawal of the ADT, composed of young players that were being prepared for iinternational competitions.

With the decision, the five remaining matches of the ADT have been forfeited.

“The Philippines Football League announces that Azkals Development Team (ADT) will cease to participate in the ongoing PFL Season 2022/23 following its decision to withdraw from its participation in the PFL.”

“ADT has already notified the league, as well as the Philippine Football Federation (PFF), of its decision and as such, all remaining fixtures of ADT will result in a 0-3 forfeit win in favor of their opponents,” said the league.”

In a separate statement, the ADT said it remains committed to youth development through its Azkals Development Academy.

“While our entire organization would have preferred to be in a more optimal situation, events imposed upon us in recent weeks have compelled us to take this action,” the ADT said in its Facebook page.

The withdrawal has allowed Dynamic Herb Cebu FC to take the full three points for their match on Saturday, and is now at 50 points, two behind first-placer Kaya FC-Iloilo.

Kaya will face Stallion on Saturday in a potential title-clincher at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Earlier this season, United City FC also withdrew from the PFL.