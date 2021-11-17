It's Young Azkals vs Kaya FC in Copa Paulino Alcantara final

AZKALS Development Team and Kaya FC-Iloilo will meet in for Copa Paulino Alcantara 2021 final after close victories on Tuesday at the Philippine Football Federation National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

Yrick Gallantes produced a header in the 116th minute as ADT nipped Stallion Laguna FC, 2-1.

Kaya FC-Iloilo needed a penalty kick from Jovin Bedic in the 87th minute to beat Dynamic Herb Cebu Football Club, 2-1, in the other semifinal.

ADT and Kaya FC-Iloilo clash for the Copa on Friday.

Gallantes scored on a cross by Oliver Bias to complete ADT’s comeback after trailing 0-1 on a goal by Abraham Placito.

Jarvey Gayoso converted the equalizer through a header in the 66th minute but had to leave the match later due to a hamstring issue.

The Copa Paulino Alcantara final will feature a squad loaded with veterans and a development team.

ADT goalkeeper Quincy Kammeraad also made two crucial saves, deflecting a shot after Griffin McDaniel was left alone in front in the 96th. Kammeraad also turned back a shot by Nathaneal Alquiros a minute after.

Kaya FC-Iloilo got a break after a handball by Baris Tasci inside the box, earning itself a spot kick. Bedic easily slotted home the only goal of the match to stay in contention for the club’s second Copa crown after its 2018 title.

Cebu’s best chance was at the start of the second half on a header by Ricardo Sendra but was saved by Louie Casas.

Stallion and Cebu FC will once again compete this time in the battle-for-third following a gallant stand in the semifinals.

