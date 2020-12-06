Philippines Football League eyes expansion to eight clubs in 2021

THE Philippines Football League (PFL) is looking to attract two more clubs after its 2020 season pushed through in a bubble set-up.

PFL commissioner Coco Torre said the league has plans to widen its membership by expanding the number of clubs to eight, hopefully, by next year.

“For the status of clubs, we are actually planning to entertain two more for next year,” said Torre during the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Sports Summit on Saturday. “This year, we have six. Hopefully, next year, we will have eight clubs as part of the league expansion program that we started this year.”

The PFL hopes to ride on its successful 2020 season in which a two-week bubble was staged with matches being played at the Philippine Football Federation National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite, and the clubs housed at the Seda Nuvali Hotel in Sta. Rosa.

United City FC, in its first tournament, was crowned champions of the shortened season. with the club also given an automatic berth in the AFC Champions League group stage.

Continue reading below ↓

“Hopefully, next year would be a different scenario for the Philippines and professional sports, meaning the COVID-19 situation has improved and the vaccine has been properly been mobilized and implemented,” Torre said.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Although we are preparing for a bubble setup, we feel that running a competition without the bubble setup is a better setup for us. It’s a wait-and-see situation for us,” he added.