PFF launches campaign to draw 10,000 fans for Azkals' matches

THE Philippine Football Federation is organizing a promotional campaign that hopes to draw 10,000 fans during the Azkals’ match against Vietnam in the Fifa World Cup qualifiers on Nov. 16 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The federation has called the initiative as “Stand Your Ground: 10K Strong” with the goal of reliving the days where Azkals fans filled the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

“The fans have always played a vital role behind the success of the Men’s National Team,” said PFF president Mariano Araneta. “As the Azkals embark on another historic World Cup qualifiers campaign, our objective is to make them feel the support of the fans. Let us rally behind our team and show that we can pack Rizal Memorial Stadium. Let us stand our ground for our team and for our country.”

PFF general secretary Coco Torre said initiative, which is divided into three parts, is to improve the fan experience during the match. Torre said the PFF will also be reaching out to fans through social media posts, videos, influencers, and fan-made content, and ensuring that they will be coming back for the future matches of the Azkals.

“The first focus is the fan experience where we make sure the fans will enjoy good food, beverages, mini-games, and entertainment in the match venue,” said Torre.

“The second part is the promotional campaign where we reach out to the fans through social media posts, videos, influencers, and even fan-made content. We also plan on reaching out to communities such as schools, football clubs and academies, and open plays to invite them to experience the matches live. The third part is to ensure the consistency of this initiative and make sure fans keep coming back to the future home matches,” said Torre.

Torre noted the importance of fans in the performance of the Azkals in their Fifa World Cup qualifiers campaign. The Philippines is now in the second round of the qualifiers where they will also play against Indonesia and Iraq.

“It is important for the Federation to work hand in hand with the Fans in order to make this campaign a success,” he said. “We hope this can reignite the fire that once gave people hope that we can perform at the highest level.”

Torre also said the PFF wants to keep the momentum going after a successful 2023 that saw the Filipinas play in the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

“We want to finish the year strong,” said Torre. “Our Filipinas did an amazing job in New Zealand and now it’s the Azkals’ turn to play at home.”

