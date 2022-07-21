PBA honors Filipinas’ historic feat in AFF tilt

THE PBA honored the Philippine women's football team Thursday night following its historic triumph in the AFF Asean Women’s Championship.

PBA pays tribute to Filipinas

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial led the short ceremony at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in which some members of the Filipinas were presented before the crowd during halftime of the Philippine Cup game between Barangay Ginebra and Phoenix.

Receiving flowers and basketballs were Hali Long, Inna Palacios, Alisha Del Campo, Katrina Guillou, Alyssa Ube, and Sarah Eggesvik while getting a huge round of applause from the fans as clips of their victory celebration were flashed on the big screen.

Also with the ladies were Philippine Football Federation (PFF) women's department head and team coordinatior Belay dela Cruz, media officer Ceres Lina, and the hard working Cedelf Tupas, head of the PFF broadcast team.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Marcial was accompanied by Barangay Ginebra governor Alfrancis Chua and Phoenix counterpart Atty. Raymond Zorilla with a shiny PBA souvenir trophy.

Continue reading below ↓

The Filipinas blanked Thailand, 3-0, in Sunday’s final to become the first ever Philippine football team to hoist the AFF trophy.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.