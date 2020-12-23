OJ Porteria, Curt Dizon officially join Ratchaburi in Thai league

RATCHABURI Mitr Phol FC officially announced the signings of OJ Porteria and Curt Dizon on its Facebook page on Tuesday for the remainder of the 2020-2021 Thai League 1.

The club said Porteria and Dizon have been training for the upcoming second leg of the Thailand league.

Before the signing, Porteria and Dizon have been mainstays in the Philippine Azkals program.

Porteria started carrying the Philippine tricolors in 2011 during the Southeast Asian Games before joining the Azkals seniors team.

Porteria was a member of the United City FC that captured the 2020 Philippines Football League (PFL) bubble season.

Dizon played for the Azkals Development Team in last year’s SEA Games and this year’s PFL.

Ratchaburi is in fourth place in the first leg of 15 matches with 26 points, 15 behind leader BG Pathum United. The Dragon Kings are also vying for spots in the 2021 AFC Champions League in the T1 season.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN