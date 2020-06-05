Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Football

    Social distancing disregarded at Hungarian Cup final

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    BUDAPEST — Budapest Honved players celebrated winning the Hungarian Cup final in front of a mass of fans who were not following social distancing on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

    Djordje Kamber, who clinched the 2-1 victory over Mezokovesd-Zsory, was seen with a megaphone leading the celebrations at the front of one stand at the Puskas Ferenc Arena.

    Mezokovesd-Zsory supporters were also seen close together behind a goal during the game.

    Soccer in Hungary resumed last month after being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

      Match organizers in Hungary are obliged to keep three seats empty between each occupied seat and no fan may sit directly behind or in front of another. Players and essential personnel on or near the field during matches must recently have tested negative for the coronavirus.

      Germany has resumed the Bundesliga without fans. Games in England, Spain and Italy will also be closed to supporters when their leagues resume this month.

      PHOTO: AP

