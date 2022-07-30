New PFF headquarters in Carmona set to be built

THE Philippine Football Federation is set to open a new world-class headquarters in Carmona, Cavite next year.

New PFF headquarters breaks ground

The five-story building will be constructed soon and is expected to be finished in the fourth quarter of 2023, replacing its current facility located in Pasig City.

PFF president Mariano "Nonong" Araneta led the groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday morning of the facility that is located along Sugar Road in Carmona and is near the federation’s National Training Center.

Continue reading below ↓

The building is expected to improve the working conditions of the PFF organization with its spacious amenities that will help in the development of football in the country.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The property will also have a provision for dormitories and a workout area for the national teams.

The construction of the facility was funded by the Fifa Forward Programme created to support the member associations of the federation.

The Asian Football Confederation also provided support to the project by funding the purchase of the 4,231-square meter lot.

“I’m happy that the new headquarters is becoming a reality for Philippine football. We need a new headquarters for the growing popularity of the sport in the country, a headquarters that is conducive for our staff to work,” said Araneta.

“We just won the AFF Women’s Championship and now, football is going to have its new headquarters. These are all tied up together for our football development to really promote football in the country,” said Araneta.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Fifa president Gianni Infantino congratulated the PFF through a video message.

“Today is a historic day for the Philippine Football Federation, and I congratulate you as you break ground on the construction of your new headquarters. Your new home will allow your staff to relocate to a modern, spacious and state-of-the-art space.

“I am particularly happy to note that you have worked so closely with FIFA to reach the point you arrive at today, and this is exactly the aim of the Fifa Forward Programme: to provide tailor-made support to all 211 Member Associations, with more investment, more impact and more oversight,” said Infantino.

Fifa official Sanjeevan Balasingam, Carmona mayor Dahlia Loyola, Philippine Sports Commission officer-in-charge Guillermo Iroy, PFF general secretary Edwin Gastanes, and Philippine women’s football team manager Jeff Cheng were among the dignitaries that witnessed the groundbreaking.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.