Neil Etheridge back home after hospital stay for COVID-19

IT looks like the worst is over for Neil Etheridge, who has been discharged from the hospital after contracting COVID-19.

Etheridge’s club Birmingham City FC made the confirmation on Saturday.

"Neil is back home with his family today, which is great news,” the club said on its Facebook page. “Everybody is smiling and grateful that he is back home.”

The Azkals goalkeeper earlier posted photo of himself on social media, thanking his supporters as he announced he contracted the coronavirus.

Etheridge still under observation

Even though Etheridge is back home, Birmingham City FC said Etheridge remains under observation.

“We can’t rush, and have to see how he progresses, but most important thing is he is back with his family,” said the club.

Birmingham City FC is preaparing for the new season of the English Football League Championship, the second-tier of English football.

