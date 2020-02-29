NCRFA nips NOFA to complete PFF U15 boys national championship sweep

NATIONAL Capital Region Football Association (NCRFA) beat Negros Occidental Football Association (NOFA), 1-0, in the Philippine Football Federation U15 Boys National Championship at the National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite on Friday.

An extra time goal by Dominic Tom from a cross by Rodrigo Marinas III in the 96th minute gave the NCRFA booters the title in the competition via sweep of all their matches.

Tom was later named as the tournament MVP after also being the top goal scorer with nine.

NCRFA’s Jose Antonio Gonzales captured the Best Goalkeeper, while Martin Joshua Merino was named Best Defender during the awards rites where PFF secretary general Edwin Gastanes and Philippines Football League commissioner Mikhail Torre were the presenters.

Dominic Austin Dreyfus of NOFA was named Best Midfielder in the tournament which is part of the PFF’s youth development program supported by the Fifa Youth Development Projects – Philippines.

Davao-South Regional FA, meanwhile, trounced Mt. Apo Regional FC in extra time, 5-1, to tab third place in the competition.

Saidamin Bacol struck in the 96th minute to break a 1-1 deadlock, and it was Davao-South afterwards after goals by Uriel Dalapo (98th), and Gian Paolo Sartirani (102nd and 119th).

Dalapo opened scoring in the 11th but Almaigne Kurt Sarip equalized with a goal off a free kick in the 52nd.