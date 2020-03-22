Marseille, other top-tier clubs cut player salaries with Ligue 1 shut down

MARSEILLE President Frank McCourt wrote to reassure the French soccer club's employees after they were put on temporary, technical layoffs.

“I am taking a few minutes to make sure you and your families are well,” McCourt said. “We are going through this difficult time together and we're seeing governments getting better and better organized.”

Marseille and other top-tier clubs have started putting players on temporary, technical layoffs, which translates to a cut in pay of 16 percent with the state picking up a portion of that to a monthly maximum of €5,400 (US$5,810).

A player earning €40,000 (US$43,000) net per month would receive €39,000 (about US$42,000).

Therefore its impact is greater on those on the highest salaries, in terms of lost revenue.

A player earning €300,000 net per month will only get €252,000 from the club plus €5,400 from the state for a monthly loss of around €42,600 per month. If the suspension lasts a year, this would add up to about half a million euros per year.